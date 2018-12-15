PU convocation on 29th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab University 127th convocation will be held on December 29, 2018, at Faisal Auditorium. In this regard, a meeting was presided over by VC Prof Niaz Ahmad at VC’s office committee room here Friday to review all arrangements. Meanwhile, Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) will organise its convocation on Saturday (today) at 11am at a local hotel here. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad will be the chief guest.
admission schedule: Punjab University has issued schedule for submission of admission forms for MA/MSc Part-II supplementary examinations 2018. The last date for submission of admission forms for late college / private candidates of said exams is 31-12-18. workshop: Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology organised a workshop on ‘Orientation about Manuscript Writing’.
