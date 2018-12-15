Chinese FM to visit India next Friday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Chinese FM Wang Yi will pay a three-day visit to India from Dec 21 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Friday. Wang Yi will co-chair first meeting of China-India high-level people to people exchange mechanism, Lu Kang said during his regular briefing held here.
BEIJING: Chinese FM Wang Yi will pay a three-day visit to India from Dec 21 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Friday. Wang Yi will co-chair first meeting of China-India high-level people to people exchange mechanism, Lu Kang said during his regular briefing held here.