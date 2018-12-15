Four suspects rounded up

The paramilitary force arrested four suspects, including Lyari gangsters in targeted operations in the city on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, soldiers conducted a targeted raid in Steel Town and after facing resistance arrested Usama Ali who belongs to the Lyari Gang War. He was said to be involved in target killings, dacoities and street crime offences.

Raids were also conducted in Madina Colony, Baldia Town and Ittehad Town from where three suspects were detained. They were later identified as Abdul Jabbar, Faizan Taj and Ehsanullah alias Sanu. The suspects were said to be involved in a number of street crimes and robberies in Saddar, Saeedabad, Banaras and Defence. The force also recovered weapons, ammunitions and looted items from suspects and later handed them over to local police for further legal action.