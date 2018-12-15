close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
December 15, 2018

Archroma Pakistan wins awards

Business

December 15, 2018

KARACHI: Archroma, a global leader in colour and specialty chemicals, announced that its Pakistan affiliate has been named ‘Employer of the Year’ in the multinationals segment in a nationwide contest organised by the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP), for the third time in a row.

EFP granted the award in recognition of Archroma’s best practice in human resource management, ethical marketing management, and corporate social responsibility.

Vaqar Arif, head of finance and controlling Pakistan, Archroma, said, “Archroma has more than 150 years of solid legacy of its predecessors, which enriches our work environment of exemplary standards.

Archroma strives to play a leading role in enhancing the business environment, and we are grateful to our employees for being one of our main strengths in doing so.” The efforts of Archroma Pakistan Limited in these areas also earned its CEO, Mujtaba Rahim, the ‘Best CEO of the Year 2017’ award.

