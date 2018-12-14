PTCL wins ‘Asia’s Best Operator’ award

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has won the award for ‘Best Asian Operator’ at the Telecom Review Excellence Awards 2018 held at The Meydan Hotel in Dubai.

Dr Daniel Ritz, President and CEO, PTCL, received the award on behalf of PTCL. The awards recognize industry leaders for their efficiency and hard work in 2018. Winners were chosen based on recognized and demonstrated capabilities in their specific sector by an independent panel of experienced industry veterans.

On the occasion, Dr Daniel Ritz, President and CEO, PTCL, said, “It is a great pleasure accepting this award, and I am proud of PTCL’s team who has made it possible for us to be recognized as Asia’s Best Operator. PTCL has taken strategic initiatives for building a customer service culture in the organization, along with innovation in its network.