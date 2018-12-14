Le Clos bags 100m butterfly gold

SHANGHAI: Chad le Clos raised both hands to the heavens after seeing off the new American golden boy Caeleb Dressel to win the 100m butterfly at the short course World Swimming Championships on Thursday.

In one of the most eagerly anticipated match-ups so far in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, the South African star romped to victory in 48.50sec.

That was 0.21sec ahead of rival Dressel, who at age 22 has drawn comparisons with US swim legend Michael Phelps.

It was a fourth 100m butterfly world title for Le Clos and some compensation for the disappointment that he suffered on Tuesday.

On the first day of competition the 26-year-old went under his own world-record time in the 200m butterfly but still came second to Japan’s Daiya Seto.

Lisa Bratton grabbed a surprise gold in an American one-two in the women’s 200m backstroke as the United States stepped up their dominance in the 25m pool.

Bratton pipped Olympic gold medallist Kathleen Baker into second by just 0.08sec in a thrilling finish with Australia’s decorated Emily Seebohm taking bronze.