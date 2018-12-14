close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
AFP
December 14, 2018

Ghana Gandhi statue removed after student protest

World

AFP
December 14, 2018

ACCRA: A statue of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi has been removed from Ghana’s most prestigious university after complaints that he was racist against black Africans. India’s former president Pranab Mukherjee unveiled the statue to the global peace icon at the University of Ghana in Accra two years ago as a symbol of ties between the two nations. But lecturers soon began a petition calling for its removal, citing passages written by Gandhi claiming that Indians were “infinitely superior” to black Africans. The online protest was one of a number on university campuses in Africa and beyond about the enduring symbols of the continent’s colonial past. The Gandhi statue on the university’s Legon campus in Accra appeared to have been removed overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, students and lecturers told.

