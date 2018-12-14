close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Asia Peace Film Festival ends

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Islamabad: The two-day Asia Peace Film Festival (APFF) 2nd Edition concluded here Thursday at Pakistan-China Friendship Centre after screening 36 short films, 12 documentaries, 16 animations and 14 music videos from across Asia.

The event was organised in collaboration with International Student Convention to showcase the diversity of the Asian creativity and cinema. APFF received more than 329 submissions in four genres consisting of short films, documentaries, animation and music videos from more than 70 countries, mainly from Asian region.

The APFF-designated regional selection committee selected 16 animations, 36 short films, 12 documentaries and 14 music videos which were screened during the two days festival.

