Ball rolling for research varsity at PM House

Islamabad : The ministry of federal education and professional training has set the ball rolling towards the establishment of a research university at the Prime Minister's House as announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to an official in the know, the ministry, which handles the matters on education in the centre in the current post-devolution regime, made PC-1 for the establishment of the Islamabad National University over 30 acres of land and processed it for mandatory approval. There is a high likelihood of the premier laying the foundation stone for the university later this month.

The official told 'The News' that the ministry had also drafted the university's charter, which was in the process of approval. He said a search committee had also been formed to recommend three names to the president for the selection of one as the VC. The official said initially, a research institute of international standard would be established at the PM House. He also said the Prime Minister’s House would host the International Conference on Emerging Challenges of Pakistan and Region on Dec 21.