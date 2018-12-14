Murderer of Rangers soldier among four ‘criminals’ held

The Sindh Rangers on Thursday arrested four suspects, including the murderer of a paramilitary soldier, during raids in the city.

Ahsan Ahmed alias Sunny alias Patti, Kashif, Ejaz alias Ajju and Shahzad were arrested in raids conducted on a tip-off in Steel Town. They were involved in various cases of street crime, robberies, the sale and purchase of snatched or stolen cell phones, according to a Rangers spokesperson.

The initial investigation showed that Ahmed was involved in the murder of a Rangers soldier, Ilyas. Arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the suspects, who were handed over to police for further legal action.