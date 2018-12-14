Murderer of Rangers soldier among four ‘criminals’ held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sindh Rangers on Thursday arrested four suspects, including the murderer of a paramilitary soldier, during raids in the city.
Ahsan Ahmed alias Sunny alias Patti, Kashif, Ejaz alias Ajju and Shahzad were arrested in raids conducted on a tip-off in Steel Town. They were involved in various cases of street crime, robberies, the sale and purchase of snatched or stolen cell phones, according to a Rangers spokesperson.
The initial investigation showed that Ahmed was involved in the murder of a Rangers soldier, Ilyas. Arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the suspects, who were handed over to police for further legal action.
