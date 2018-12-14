Mastung college delegation visits IIU

Islamabad: Only education can bring significant change as youth is a precious asset of Pakistan to bring revolutionary development.

This was stated by Dr Aqdas Naveed Malik, acting president of the International Islamic University during a meeting with a 50-member delegation of Cadet College, Mastung, Balochistan.

Assistant Professor of Cadet College, Mastung, Irshad Gul led the delegation. Dr Aqdas said hard-working students were a key factor for the stable country, especially Balochistan. He added that the IIU encouraged enrollment of students from Balochistan and had announced a special quota in admission for them.