December 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Mastung college delegation visits IIU

National

Islamabad: Only education can bring significant change as youth is a precious asset of Pakistan to bring revolutionary development.

This was stated by Dr Aqdas Naveed Malik, acting president of the International Islamic University during a meeting with a 50-member delegation of Cadet College, Mastung, Balochistan.

Assistant Professor of Cadet College, Mastung, Irshad Gul led the delegation. Dr Aqdas said hard-working students were a key factor for the stable country, especially Balochistan. He added that the IIU encouraged enrollment of students from Balochistan and had announced a special quota in admission for them.

