Chairman SLIC tells officer, workers to work closely for better future

LAHORE: Federal Secretary Commerce and Chairman State Life Mohammad Yunus Dhaga visited State Life Insurance Corporation Lahore Zone Central and met senior officers and representatives of corporation’s association and federation. On this occasion, he said that all the officers and workers should work closely with the administration to improve the performance of the Organization; in order to maintain State Life’s position as the country’s best insurance company. He said that all the staff should pay special attention to the best services and their professional responsibility to the policy holder, because the better future of the corporation is a better future for all employees.***