close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
December 14, 2018

Chairman SLIC tells officer, workers to work closely for better future

National

P
PR
December 14, 2018

LAHORE: Federal Secretary Commerce and Chairman State Life Mohammad Yunus Dhaga visited State Life Insurance Corporation Lahore Zone Central and met senior officers and representatives of corporation’s association and federation. On this occasion, he said that all the officers and workers should work closely with the administration to improve the performance of the Organization; in order to maintain State Life’s position as the country’s best insurance company. He said that all the staff should pay special attention to the best services and their professional responsibility to the policy holder, because the better future of the corporation is a better future for all employees.***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan