Talk about suffering and pain

In our country, those born with silver spoon in their mouths claim to understand the issues of the poor and promise to be their well-wishers. However, power keeps changing among elite groups while ordinary people keep falling in the deadly trap of poverty. It is only the person who has seen lows and highs of life can really differentiate between the rich and the poor. Unfortunately, our leaders, when in power, forget their promises and instead of delivering on their promises blame everything on previous governments.

In reality, every one of them has played a role in bringing the country at the verge of collapse. One fails to understand what good will come from their political rhetoric that is not followed by action. While the campaign against illegal encroachments is in full swing, it is about time our politicians tried to get rid of encroachment of greed and lust for power around their hearts. Only then they will be able to look beyond themselves and work for the betterment of the millions of people who are living below the poverty line.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad