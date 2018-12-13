Another winter of discontent for Pindiites

Day by day more and more domestic consumers are facing the problem of low gas pressure all over the city but come winter season and the dilemma of low gas pressure starts getting worst.

The condition is so bad in some neighbourhoods, when they turn on a heater or burner, instead of any gas release, it starts sucking the air due to vacuum that is generated inside pipes due to excessive use of compressors and other gas sucking devices.

“I live in Fazal Town Phase-I located on old airport road and I have to get up much earlier to prepare the day meal as by the Fajr prayer time gas supply begins plummeting,” complains Abida Batool living in Street Number 3.

“I also do my cooking during the time we get some gas pressure. Perhaps, the concerned department is trying to develop patience among city residents for sufferings,” says Shereen Haider.

Shehr Bano, also resident of Fazal Town Phase-I, says: “In my locality several of my neighbours have installed gas compressors that run on electricity to suck gas out of the SNGPL gas pipelines and increase the pressure in their homes. Resultantly, they suck the gas of whole area leaving me and many other neighbours with no gas at all. I only find gas when the electricity goes out and shuts down all these compressors in the locality.”

“The tale doesn’t stop here as small gas pumps have also been installed in some homes,” adds Shehr Bano.

“The city authorities and concerned department are in deep slumber over this issue of compressors and small gas pumps openly being sold in the city markets. Seemingly, a small cottage industry of mechanics has come into existence, which is developing these devices to help insensitive people silently steal the heat from their neighbors,” laments Aalia Imam, from the same area.

“It is a very serious issue and, I think, responsibility lies on the city authorities and concerned department’s shoulders to restrain those indulging in such unlawful act,” says Fakhar-e-Zainab, sister of Aalia.

“I have seen many online advertisements about gas sucking pump for low gas pressure. It is strange that the city authorities and concerned department haven’t seen them and await that one day some consumers twill report the perpetrators,” says Jamila Naqvi, living near Butt Market.

Kokub Rizvi from also from the same area says: “Deteriorating gas supply in winter is just disturbing. Conceivably, the authorities have no plan to resolve this problem or lack interest in the affairs of people. Maybe corruption is at work and the shortage of gas is just a drama. Whatever the reality city residents are the ultimate sufferer.