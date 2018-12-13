close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

Minister visits shelter home

Islamabad

Islamabad: Minister for National Health Services Amir Mehmood Kiani said the government was striving to provide equal rights to the deprived segments of society.

He said this while visiting a shelter home for homeless people in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The minister, who was elected MNA from the garrison city, said the PTI government would fulfil all its commitments it had made with the people of Pakistan, especially better living.

He said the government had established shelter home for homeless people in Rawalpindi after Lahore.

