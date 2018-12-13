Punjab Food Outlook report launched

LAHORE: The Punjab Food outlook report will add great value to department’s analytical decision making and the research and will be of great value to farmers as it will inform them about the trends in various crops, said Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Punjab Food outlook Report here on Wednesday, the minister said that it will also help farmers to make informed decisions as to which crop to grow in order to yield maximum profits.

He said agriculture has been playing a pivotal role in the development of Pakistan since the green revolution of 1960s. It has been the backbone of our economy and a major contributor to prosperity of not only Punjab but also for entire country.

The current government is actively working towards the benefit of the farmers and helping them to increase their agricultural output by providing them with opportunities that will assist them in getting maximum production.

The Punjab Food Outlook report provides an overview of the key agricultural commodities, with comprehensive assessments and forecasts for three Rabi crops, wheat, gram and potatoes, covering 85% of the acreage in the winter season and it can be very helpful for the government to devise farmer-friendly policies.