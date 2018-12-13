close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

Filmmaker Jamil Dehlavi arrives in City

Lahore

LAHORE: world renowned Pakistani filmmaker Jamil Dehlavi arrived in Lahore on Wednesday.He is visiting Lahore on the invitation of Professor Sajida Vandal, vice-chancellor, Institute for Art and Culture (IAC). Mr Dehlavi is Pakistan’s most prominent filmmaker and has won prestigious international film awards and honours.

