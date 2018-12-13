Filmmaker Jamil Dehlavi arrives in City

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: world renowned Pakistani filmmaker Jamil Dehlavi arrived in Lahore on Wednesday.He is visiting Lahore on the invitation of Professor Sajida Vandal, vice-chancellor, Institute for Art and Culture (IAC). Mr Dehlavi is Pakistan’s most prominent filmmaker and has won prestigious international film awards and honours.
LAHORE: world renowned Pakistani filmmaker Jamil Dehlavi arrived in Lahore on Wednesday.He is visiting Lahore on the invitation of Professor Sajida Vandal, vice-chancellor, Institute for Art and Culture (IAC). Mr Dehlavi is Pakistan’s most prominent filmmaker and has won prestigious international film awards and honours.