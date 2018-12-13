Specialised police units being promoted: IG

LAHORE: Keeping in view the increasing trend of specialisation in policing, specialised units for investigation and elimination of crimes are being promoted across the province so that the specialised units might continue investigation and provide timely justice to the aggrieved people.

These views were expressed by Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi while addressing the investigation officers and homicide investigation unit incharges across Punjab in a meeting held at Central Police Office, Lahore, on Wednesday.

The provincial police officer asked all the homicide investigation unit incharges individually about their performance and challenges faced by them while working in the units. It was also decided that the units would be established at the police stations level so that investigation process could be expedited, besides inclusion of the investigation of dacoity-cum-murder incidents in homicide investigation units. The cases lying in pendency in the circles of investigation officers were examined.

The PPO also directed Additional IGP Abu Bakar Khuda Bukhsh to ensure provision of all kinds of logistics and human resource to strengthen the homicide investigation units across Punjab.traffic signals: In order to enhance traffic signal visibility, Punjab Safe Cities Authority has added purpose-built light strips to the traffic signals.

The light strips comprehensively engulf the poles and make the status of the traffic signal visible across hundreds of meters.Initially these modifications have been made to the traffic light poles along Canal-Mall intersection. Rest of the mast-arm signals will also be provided with the same arrangement soon, said a spokesperson for PSCA.For queries related to traffic situation and laws, universal emergency helpline 15 can be dialed, the spokesman said.

55 held: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) have arrested 55 persons for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.The PHP also registered 267 cases against travellers for violating traffic rules.

The police arrested six accused of violating the Loudspeaker Act. The police arrested two alleged gamblers and seized Rs3,600. Five motorcyclists were arrested on charges of wheelie-doing. Two persons were arrested for sheltering proclaimed offenders.

The PHP officials held eights drunks for disturbing public peace. The police impounded 94 motorbikes on displaying fake registration or green number plates illegally on their vehicles.