Robbery near the house of PM

LAHORE: Two robbers deprived a man of cash Rs one lakh and a cell phone near Zaman Park, the residence of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday. The victim identified as Sarwar was on his way in his car when two robbers intercepted him near the residence of the PM and made him hostage at gunpoint. The robbers carried out thorough search of the victim and snatched cash of Rs one lakh and a cell phone from him.

Four members of defunct outfit held

By our correspondent

LAHORE: CTD arrested four members of a defunct organisation in Okara on Thursday. The arrested people, identified as M Younas, Hayatullah, Raza Muhammad and M Yaqoob, were planning to attack office of law-enforcing agency.