20 attacks martyred 64 people in Pakistan in November 2018: PIPS

Islamabad: Compared to 28 in the previous month, a total of 20 terrorist attacks took place in Pakistan in November 2018.

These attacks claimed 64 lives in all—compared to 28 in previous month—and injured 80 others. Among those 64 martyred in terrorist attacks in November were 48 civilians, 13 personnel of security and law enforcement agencies — 3 FC men, 3 policemen, six army soldiers and one paramilitary personnel.

These statistics are contained in the PIPS monthly report, which also said that although the number of terrorist attacks declined from the previous month, yet the consequent casualties surged mainly due to a major suicide blast reported from the Orakzai tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A surge in terrorist activity that was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the previous month continued in November. As many as 13 terrorist attacks took place in the province, including a major suicide blast, which claimed 51 lives and injured 53 others.