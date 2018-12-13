Corrupt must show same courage as showed during looting: Chohan

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday criticized the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, saying that he should come to the assembly instead of taking secret paths.

Talking to the media, he said Hamza damaged his party’s repute by trying to escape from the country. He said the corrupt must face cases with the courage they demonstrated while looting the national wealth. He termed PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique Humpty Dumpty, saying those who had only motorcycles were now billionaires. He said it is easy to formulate laws but it’s hard to implement them completely and that only those who were not corrupt could execute them.