House won’t function if Saad’s production orders not issued: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Wednesday that the assembly will not function if party leader Saad Rafique’s production orders are not issued.

A parliamentary session under PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif was held where the party leaders strongly condemned the arrest of Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique. The party leaders said that the ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’ is perpetrating vindictive acts which are undermining law and transparency in legal system.

The NAB and government are using political opponents, said the party leaders, adding that this attitude is leading Pakistan towards financial danger. The PML-N leaders said that Hamza Shahbaz being added to the blacklist without any reason and inquiry against Marriyum Aurangzeb raised question on the law.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Finance Minister Asad Umar has admitted that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a transparent project. The former chief minister said that the NAB will keep probing and they will not find any dishonesty. “Even the NAB officials have acknowledged that the PML-N government overcame power crisis,” he said.

The current government brought worst form of unemployment and inflation for the public, said Shahbaz Sharif. Shahbaz Sharif said that his party served the country with sincerity and no corruption charges could be proved against its leaders. “I have told the NAB officials that they will not be able to find any proofs of corruption till the doomsday because they have served the nation with devotion,” Shahbaz Sharif said.

Shahbaz Sharif asked the parliamentarians to learn from mistakes of the past and carry out their self-accountability saying that masses are standing with them. “We are passing through a difficult time but by the grace of Almighty Allah, are not disappointed,” he said.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met Shahbaz Sharif in Ministers’ enclave sub-jail and discussed with him political situation, NAB cases and future plan of action. The meeting between two brothers lasted for about an hour.