US Junior Open Pak contingent departs for Boston

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash contingent left for the United States on Wednesday to feature in the US Junior Open scheduled from December 15-18 in Boston, Massachusetts.
According to the entry list, Abdul Ahad Khan is seeded 25-32 in the boys’ under-11 category and Humam Ahmed is seeded 9-12 in the boys’ under-13 category.In the boys’ under-15 category, Mohammad Hamza Khan is seeded fifth, Noor Zaman and Huzaifa Ibrahim are seeded 9-12 while Waleed Khalil, Abbas Nawaz and Haris Khan are seeded 49-64.
In the boys’ under-17 category, Khushal Riaz Khan is seeded 25-32 while Ammad Ahmad, Mohammad Mavia Hussain and Owais Mastoor are seeded 65-96.In the boys’ under-19 category, Abbas Zeb is the third seed while Awais Ahmed and Mohammad Qasim Noorani are seeded 65-96.The only girl in the contingent is Laiba Ahmed who is seeded 33-48 in the under-17 category.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash contingent left for the United States on Wednesday to feature in the US Junior Open scheduled from December 15-18 in Boston, Massachusetts.
According to the entry list, Abdul Ahad Khan is seeded 25-32 in the boys’ under-11 category and Humam Ahmed is seeded 9-12 in the boys’ under-13 category.In the boys’ under-15 category, Mohammad Hamza Khan is seeded fifth, Noor Zaman and Huzaifa Ibrahim are seeded 9-12 while Waleed Khalil, Abbas Nawaz and Haris Khan are seeded 49-64.
In the boys’ under-17 category, Khushal Riaz Khan is seeded 25-32 while Ammad Ahmad, Mohammad Mavia Hussain and Owais Mastoor are seeded 65-96.In the boys’ under-19 category, Abbas Zeb is the third seed while Awais Ahmed and Mohammad Qasim Noorani are seeded 65-96.The only girl in the contingent is Laiba Ahmed who is seeded 33-48 in the under-17 category.