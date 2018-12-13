US Junior Open Pak contingent departs for Boston

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash contingent left for the United States on Wednesday to feature in the US Junior Open scheduled from December 15-18 in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to the entry list, Abdul Ahad Khan is seeded 25-32 in the boys’ under-11 category and Humam Ahmed is seeded 9-12 in the boys’ under-13 category.In the boys’ under-15 category, Mohammad Hamza Khan is seeded fifth, Noor Zaman and Huzaifa Ibrahim are seeded 9-12 while Waleed Khalil, Abbas Nawaz and Haris Khan are seeded 49-64.

In the boys’ under-17 category, Khushal Riaz Khan is seeded 25-32 while Ammad Ahmad, Mohammad Mavia Hussain and Owais Mastoor are seeded 65-96.In the boys’ under-19 category, Abbas Zeb is the third seed while Awais Ahmed and Mohammad Qasim Noorani are seeded 65-96.The only girl in the contingent is Laiba Ahmed who is seeded 33-48 in the under-17 category.