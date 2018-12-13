close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

US Junior Open Pak contingent departs for Boston

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash contingent left for the United States on Wednesday to feature in the US Junior Open scheduled from December 15-18 in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to the entry list, Abdul Ahad Khan is seeded 25-32 in the boys’ under-11 category and Humam Ahmed is seeded 9-12 in the boys’ under-13 category.In the boys’ under-15 category, Mohammad Hamza Khan is seeded fifth, Noor Zaman and Huzaifa Ibrahim are seeded 9-12 while Waleed Khalil, Abbas Nawaz and Haris Khan are seeded 49-64.

In the boys’ under-17 category, Khushal Riaz Khan is seeded 25-32 while Ammad Ahmad, Mohammad Mavia Hussain and Owais Mastoor are seeded 65-96.In the boys’ under-19 category, Abbas Zeb is the third seed while Awais Ahmed and Mohammad Qasim Noorani are seeded 65-96.The only girl in the contingent is Laiba Ahmed who is seeded 33-48 in the under-17 category.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports