Excise dept to assist police in drive against vehicles using open letters

The Excise and Taxation Department in collaboration with the Sindh police will launch a drive against vehicles running in the city on open letters.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla held at his office on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. Excise and Taxation Secretary Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other directors attended the meeting. Excise and Taxation DG Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh informed the participants that for the special drive against vehicles plying with open letters, seven officers in districts South, City, Central, East, Korangi, West and Malir had been assigned to assist the Sindh police. A letter in this regard has been sent to the IGP.

Minister Chawla asked the officers to perform their duties efficiently.