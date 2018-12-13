Rangers arrest 12 suspected criminals

Paramilitary soldiers on Wednesday arrested 12 suspects, including two members of a political party, during raids in different parts of the city.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, Monis Alvi and Abdul Basit Qureshi, associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Azizabad. They were said to be involved in cases related to cybercrimes.

Dring raids in Chakiwara and Kharadar, Ali Raza alias Sajjad Ghauri and Shabbir, associated with the Uzair Baloch gang and Ghaffar Zikri group, were arrested for being involved in various cases of extortion.

Moreover, Abdul Hakeem, Farooq, Malik Siraj, Tariq, Mehboob Ali, Shaukat, Abdul Matin and Rashid Nawaz were arrested in Mobina Town, Kalakot and Nabi Bux for their alleged involvement in targeted killing, extortion, street crime, robbery and arms smuggling cases.

Arms and ammunition were seized from their possession and they were handed over to police for further legal action. A day earlier, paramilitary soldiers had arrested nine suspects, including three target killers, during raids in different parts of the city.

Mirza Abdul Raheem Baig alias Saadi, Suleman and Azfar Hussain alias Martial, associated with the MQM-L, were arrested in Gulbahar, Nazimabad and Jauharabad. They were said to be involved in targeted killing, street crime and other heinous crime cases, according to a Rangers spokesman.

Moreover, six suspects were arrested for their involvement in various cases of street crime, robberies and possession of illegal weapons during raids conducted in Al-Falah, Nazimabad, Sharifabad and Baloch Colony. They were identified as Daniyal, Zubair alias Sindhi, Younus alias Dhobi, Nazimuddin, Arbaz Ali and Shoaib Anwar. Arms and ammunition were seized and the suspects were handed over to police for further legal action.