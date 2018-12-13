Sindh police receive US firearm simulators to boost training capacity

The Saeedabad Police Training College in Karachi received over 377 million rupees ($2.7 million) worth of firearms simulators on Wednesday to improve the capacity of the institution and increase its ability to deliver safe and proper firearms training for police personnel.

The donation came from the US Mission Pakistan, said a press release issued by the American Consulate General. The United States government has collaborated with the Sindh police since 2012, providing more than $25 million worth of equipment and helping train over 50,000 police officers.

At the ceremony, US Consul General JoAnne Wagner explained the reasons for the continued support, stating, “The United States provides assistance to Sindh because we recognise that its police serve on the front lines of Pakistan’s efforts to combat violent extremism and build a more secure, stable, and democratic society.”

The US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs works in more than 90 countries to help countries combat crime and corruption, counter drug-related offences, improve police institutions, and promote laws and court systems that are fair and accountable.

Passing out parade

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam addressed the ceremony of the 102nd passing out parade of a recruit course held at the Police Training Centre Saeedabad.

The spokesman for the provincial police force said the IGP reminded all recruits that their main job was to protect the life and property of the people, apprehend criminals who were destroying peace, and maintain law and order.

He further said the police job was not easy and they had to face challenges, and to cope with those challenges they had to enhance their capability, capacities and professionalism.

IGP Imam also praised the police efforts, services and sacrifices in the line of duty, saying that more than 2,500 police officials and personnel had embraced martyrdom and thousands of others had been injured.

The provincial government had never forgotten its police martyrs and offered good financial assistance to the martyrs’ families, he said, asking the public to highlight police weaknesses so that they may be corrected.

The public should inform the police about any suspicious activities which came to their notice, he said. The IGP said projects like Safe City and the forensic lab would soon be undertaken with the collaboration of the government, which would enhance the investigation skills of police officials. He thanked the chief guest of the ceremony, Nasir Hussain Shah, for showing support to the police on behalf of the government.