4 Indian police killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Suspected militants attacked a police post in Indian-Held Kashmir on Tuesday killing four officers, police said, two days after soldiers killed two teenager in the restive territory.

In the latest incident of the region´s bloodiest year since 2009, the assailants mounted a surprise attack in Zainpora village of southern Kashmir valley and stole four rifles.

They killed three police officers instantly and critically wounded another, police official Swayam Prakash Pani said.

The fourth died later at a military hospital. "They (militants) fled the spot with four service rifles snatched from the policemen," Pani said.

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility. Muhammad Hassan, calling himself the group´s spokesman, issued a statement to a local news agency saying its cadres killed three "Indian forces" and critically wounded several.

Officials say militants have snatched at least 270 weapons, most of them automatic assault rifles, from police officers during similar attacks since 2014. Around 70 have been taken since July 2016.