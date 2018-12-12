SECP Chairman awarded honorary PhD degree

KARACHI: The Chairman Policy Board, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Khalid Mirza was awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree by the institute of Business Management (IBM) on Tuesday.

The SECP Chairman Khalid Mirza has been working in the financial sector for the last five decades and is also affiliated with the Lahore Institute of Management Sciences where he prepared courses of corporate and business governance. Mirza also worked as the chairman Competitive Commission of Pakistan, SECP and Monopoly Control Authority. He also worked in senior positions at the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation.