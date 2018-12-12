Burewala girls bag badminton title

LAHORE: Tehsil Burewala girls clinched Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar Inter-Tehsil badminton title after thrilling contest on Tuesday. Tehsil Vehari finished runners up in the competition organized at Gymnasium Hall Vehari.

Tehsil Vehari girls team took revenge in the table tennis event and trounce their opponents from Burewala with narrow margin at the same venue.

It’s worth-mentioning that Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar Inter-Tehsil competitions are being competed across the province as per the instructions of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar. Tehsil Mandi Bahaud Din defeated Malkwal in Inter-Tehsil boys table tennis event staged at Gymnasium Hall, Mandi Bahaud Din. The victorious Mandi Bahaud Din team was comprised of Zain Shaukat, Hamza Ansar, Ahmed Shahzad, Ali Haider and Atif Zaheer. Tehsil Phalia was the third team in the competition.

Gujranwala Sadar toppled Gujranwala City in Inter-Tehsil Volleyball contest held at Gymnasium Hall, Gujranwala. Kharian also won volleyball match against Gujrat without much trouble. The event was organized at Govt Zamindar High School, Gujrat.

Earlier, Multan City girls team thrashed Multan Sadar in Inter-Tehsil volleyball competition held at Govt Girls High Secondary School Moonlight, Multan. Tehsil Jhang outplayed 18-Hazari in Inter-Tehsil volleyball final contest organized at Shafqat Shaheed ground Jhang Sadar. Overall 72 players took part in the event. Earlier, Jhang defeated Shorkot in the first semifinal while Ahmedpur Sial suffered shocking defeat at the hands of 18-Hazari in the second semifinal clash.