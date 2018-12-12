Shahzad Club victorious in Ikram Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
By LAHORE: Shahzad Butt Club defeated Aslam Memorial Club by 30 runs in a match of 8th Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket Tournament here at the Jallo Park Ground. Scores: Shahzad Butt Club 280 (Bilal Butt 118, Ramzan Butt 52, Qaisar Butt 38, Rana Sadiq 3/45, Hamza Ali 3/50). Aslam Memorial Club 250 (Ashraf Bhatti 87, Atif 50, Nadeem 31, Arshad Butt 4/39, Bilal Butt 3/40, Ramzan Butt 3/44).
