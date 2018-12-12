close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
Singapore charges forklift drivers over bribe

World

AFP
December 12, 2018

SINGAPORE: Two forklift drivers were Tuesday charged in Singapore with accepting Sg$1 (72 US cent) bribes and are facing fines of up to Sg$100,000 and jail time, highlighting the city-state’s tough anti-corruption stance. The Chinese men are accused of accepting the small kickbacks from drivers on several occasions in exchange for not delaying the collection or return of containers onto their trucks, Singapore’s graft-fighting agency said. Chen Ziliang, 47, and Zhao Yucun, 43, are alleged to have committed the offences over several years at a shipping container depot in the affluent port city, which is a global trading hub. The agency said the pair had obtained bribes of around Sg$1 multiple times, in contravention of the tightly-controlled country’s laws, but did not say how much in total they are accused of accepting. “Bribes of any amount or any kind will not be tolerated,” the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said.

