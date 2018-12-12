Photo expo marks Mountain Day

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Tuesday celebrated International Mountains Day and held Photo Exhibition in this connection in the auditorium of Flashman’s Hotel.

The Photo Exhibition of Mountains was inaugurated by General Manager, PTDC, Ali Akbar Malik which was participated by large number of public including women, men and children of all ages. They evinced keen interest in the display of mountains exhibited in exhibition.

Addressing the gathering also joined by PTDC officials including Media Manager, Mukhtar Ali, the general manager, Ali Akbar Malik said that International Mountain Day is an opportunity to create awareness about the importance of mountains in life. It also highlighted the opportunities and constraints in mountain development and to build parternerships that would bring positive change to the world’s mountains and highlands.

Ali Akbar said Pakistani youth needs to be motivated to engage in mountain protection and adventure activities. This special day serves to highlight the global importance of mountain ecosystems and to promote on-going attention to the unique needs of mountain communities. The general manager said Pakistan is the most spectacular and fascinating region.