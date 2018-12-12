close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
ASK
Afshan S. Khan
December 12, 2018

Japan to provide scholarships to govt officials

National

ASK
Afshan S. Khan
December 12, 2018

Islamabad: Japan International Cooperation Centre (JICE) has announced to provide twenty fully-funded scholarships to Pakistan for the officers of the federal government of Pakistan to study at the universities in Japan under the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS).

Through this scholarship, 18 scholars for Master's programme (2 years) and 2 scholars for Doctoral programme (3 years) will be selected from the federal government officers of Pakistan. The newly announced fully-funded scholarship programme will commence from the summer of 2019.

To enlighten about this scholarship programme, JICE organised a seminar at the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, Government of Pakistan. The scholarship is launched under the Japanese government’s grant aid project “The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)”.

In the seminar, Takuya Sei, Representative of JICA Pakistan, spoke about the newly launched scholarship programme and encouraged the participants, potential applicants to benefit from this opportunity to study in Japan.

