Resources to be utilised for clean water projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering Noor Muhammad Dummer Tuesday said all available resources would be utilized for early completion of clean water projects.

Talking to reporters, the minister said the government had established new water filtration plants in every district of the province to provide potable water to citizens. He regretted over closure of water treatment plants, saying “we have also working on the restoration of water treatment plants installed by the previous government”.

Dummer said: "The province is facing acute water shortage, however the previous government did nothing on this important issue. "He said resolving the water issue was top priority of the incumbent government.

The minister said through installation of water treatment plants clean water would be available for every resident. He said the government aimed to install at least three new water purification plants in every city during the current financial year adding "Our work will continue all over the period to ensure the availability of safe drinking water to the people.

He said the government had announced water emergency in the province and had been taking immediate steps to start the clean water related projects.