NAB exercising powers beyond its limits but feels no shame in insulting people: CJP

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday suspended a NAB call-up notice issued to a senior lawyer Salman Hamid at the Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court and issued a show cause notice to the investigation officer (IO) for faulty investigation. The chief justice admonished Qamar Abbasi, the Investigation Officer, and ordered to take back investigation from him.

The chief justice said NAB was exercising powers beyond its limits and expressed dissatisfaction at the conduct of investigation officer. "After being scolded, you are looking down but don't feel any shame. You call people and insult them. This is how you investigate. You insult people. Have you been appointed by God to do this?"

The CJP suspended the call-up notice and directed to transfer investigation from the present investigation officer to a competent officer. The CJP restrained the NAB from calling up the senior lawyer to their office and directed it to send a questionnaire to the counsel for his reply. He issued the IO a showcause over ambiguous case and ordered to provide complete details and report in 10 days.

The CJP said NAB was exercising powers beyond its limits. "You don't feel shame for insulting people." Naseer Awan said the accused had claimed that Salman Hamid filed the case without his permission. The CJP said if anybody works professionally, he gets notice.

"People are insulted. Has Allah appointed out for this task? Is this the way to investigate? Accused is called and shown the lock-up. The Supreme Court does not know for six months where the accused has gone. I had warned earlier to stop all this."

The CJP told the IO what he had to do with personal disputes. He restrained the NAB from calling up the senior lawyer to their office and directed it to send a questionnaire to the counsel for his reply.

Naseer Awan who was present on the occasion was admonished by the court. Earlier, the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) and Karachi Bar protested over issuance of call-up notice to senior lawyer Salman Hamid and requested the chief justice for quashment. They raised slogans at the Karachi Registry. The CJP asked for Naseer Awan after taking notice of lawyers' complaint.