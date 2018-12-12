close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
December 12, 2018

Talha bags weightlifting gold in Egypt

Sports

December 12, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising weightlifter Talha Talib claimed snatch gold in the 67kg competitions of the 5th Senior Solidarity International Weightlifting Championship in Egypt late Monday night.

Talha lifted 136kg, also national record in snatch, to secure gold. He also got silver in clean and jerk by lifting 155kg weight, also a new national record.Talha’s total of 291kg also fetched for him silver medal. His total is also a new national record.Egypt weightlifter secured overall gold with a total of 293kg and Saudi Arabia player with a total of 273kg finished with overall bronze.

