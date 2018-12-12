Brilliant Hope levels series for West Indies

DHAKA: Shai Hope smashed a brilliant century as West Indies edged Bangladesh by four wickets in the second One-day International to level the three-match series 1-1 in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Opener Hope hit an unbeaten 146 off 144 balls, guiding West Indies to 256-6 in 49.4 overs after the visitors relied on three wickets from paceman Oshane Thomas to restrict Bangladesh to 255-7 in 50 overs.

Hope shared 71-run in an unbroken seventh wicket stand with Keemo Paul to help West Indies get their first victory on the tour and stay alive in the series after they suffered a five-wicket loss in the opening match on Sunday.

Paul, who remained unbeaten on 18, pushed spinner Mahmudullah towards midwicket to complete the victory.The fate of the game was hanging in the balance until Hope struck three fours off pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman in the penultimate over.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal earlier each scored a half-century to steer Bangladesh to a decent total at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.Shakib top-scored with 65 off 62 deliveries while Mushfiqur and Tamim made 62 and 50 respectively after West Indies invited the hosts to bat first.

Mushfiqur and Tamim laid the foundation of the innings with a 111-run second wicket stand after Oshane Thomas worked up lively pace.Thomas forced opener Liton Das to leave the field with a toe injury before handing Imrul Kayes a duck for West Indies’ first breakthrough.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo dismissed Tamim, who faced 63 balls, to break his partnership with Mushfiqur, who soon became the second victim of Thomas.Shakib then guided the lower-order to give Bangladesh a competitive score.

West Indies won toss

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal c Roach b Bishoo 50

Liton Das c Hetmyer b Paul 8

Imrul Kayes c Hope b Thomas 0

†Mushfiqur Rahim c Hope b Thomas 62

Shakib Al Hasan b Roach 65

Mahmudullah Riyad c Hetmyer c Powell 30

Soumya Sarkar c Bishoo b Thomas 6

*Mashrafe Mortaza not out 6

Mehidy Hasan not out 10

Extras (b1, lb3, w9, nb5) 18

Total (7 wickets; 50 overs) 255

Did not bat: Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

Fall: 1-14, 2-125, 3-132, 4-193, 5-208, 6-234, 7-239

Bowling: Roach 10-0-39-1, Thomas 10-0-54-3, Chase 3-0-22-0, Paul 10-0-68-1, Bishoo 10-1-27-1, Powell 7-0-41-1

West Indies

C Hemraj lbw b Mehidy 3

†S Hope not out 146

D Bravo b Rubel 27

M Samuels c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 26

S Hetmyer c sub b Rubel 14

*R Powell c Soumya b Mashrafe 1

R Chase c Tamim b Mustafizur 9

Keemo Paul not out 18

Extras (lb 5, w6, nb1) 12

Total (6 wickets; 49.4 overs) 256

Did not bat: K Roach, D Bishoo, O Thomas

Fall: 1-5, 2-70, 3-132 4-155, 5-157, 6-185

Bowling: Shakib 10-0-28-0, Mehidy 9-0-39-1, Mustafizur 10-1-63-2, Mashrafe 10-1-52-1, Mahmudullah 1.4-0-12-0, Rubel 9-0-57-2

Result: West Indies won by 4 wickets

Man of the Match: Shai Hope (West Indies)

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (Bangladesh) and Aleem Dar (Pakistan). Third Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka). Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)