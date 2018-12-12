Karachi likely to get two more sabzi mandis

Karachi is likely to get two more sabzi mandis (wholesale fruit and vegetable markets) at Ghaggar Phattak and Northern Bypass in addition to the existing one at the M-9 (Super Highway) motorway.

This announcement was made by Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu on Tuesday in a meeting held to review the anti-encroachment drive being carried out at the existing New Sabzi Mandi.

Rahu said the initial estimated cost of the sabzi mandi at Northern Bypass is Rs1.352 billion and that of the one at Ghaggar Phattak is Rs1.949 billion. He directed the agriculture secretary to send a summary to the chief minister for approval.

The minister said that another sabzi mandi can be set up in Hyderabad city, for which the officials of the agriculture department should hold a meeting with the Hyderabad commissioner and representatives of the district administration.

He directed the relevant officials to continue the anti-encroachment drive without any discrimination at the site of Karachi’s existing sabzi mandi and not surrender to any kind of pressure. He said the market committee of the new sabzi mandi should immediately lodge a police case against whoever tries to obstruct the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign.

Officials of the market committee said a case has been lodged against 600 people, including a PTI leader who had resisted the anti-encroachment drive at the new sabzi mandi, adding that they had later obtained bail from the court.