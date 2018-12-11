Punjab govt reshuffles several top officers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding promotion, transfer and posting of following officers Monday.

According to the notification, services of Abdullah Nayyar (awaiting posting) and Qaiser Farooq, Deputy Secretary Agriculture, have been placed at the disposal of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department for further adjustment as Deputy Secretary, while Tanzeel-ur-Rehman, Deputy Secretary (Admin) Primary & Secondary Healthcare, has been transferred and posted as director at Directorate of Women Development Department. Rehana Farhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Hqrs) Sargodha, has been transferred and posted as Adl DC (Finance & Planning) Sargodha, Afzal Nasir Khan, Adl DC (Revenue) Rajanpur, as director Anti-Corruption Multan vice Amjad Shoaib Tareen, who has been directed to report the S&GAD, and Hafiz Ahmad Tariq, currently at the disposal of DG Anti- Corruption Establishment, has been posted as director Anti- Corruption Establishment DG Khan Region. Nazia Parveen (awaiting posting) has been posted as director (Development & Finance) vice Noreen Basheer, who has been relieved by the Punjab government to join her new assignment as Joint Secretary Defence Division, Islamabad. The Punjab government has relieved Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry, OSD, of his duties in Punjab to join his new assignment has Additional Secretary National Food Security & Research Division.

Abdul Ghafoor, director (Development and Finance) Sahiwal, has been transferred and posted as Adl Commissioner (Coordination) Sahiwal vice Saqib Ali Ateel (under transfer as Adl Commissioner Coordination) and has been directed to report the S&GAD. Tanveer Jhandir (under transfer as Adl DC (General) RY Khan has been posted as Adl Commissioner (Consolidation) Bahawalpur. Hamza Ali (OSD) has been posted as consultant in the office of Punjab Ombudsman replacing Malik Sardar Jatial, who has been made OSD. Aftab Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Vehari, has been transferred and posted as Adl DC (General) Faisalabad. Tariq Mahmood Bukhari, director (Development & Finance) Multan, has been transferred and posted as Adl Commissioner (Revenue) Bahawalpur vice Maqbool Ahmad Majoka, who has been made OSD.

Meanwhile, the provincial government also promoted following officers to BS-18 including Khalid Pervaiz, Deputy Secretary Population Welfare, who after the promotion has been allowed to continue work on his present post. Nasir Baig, Section Officer Finance Department, after having promoted to BS-18, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Finance Department, Zahid Mahmood Qazi (awaiting posting) after getting promotion to BS-18, has been posted as Deputy Director Management & Professional Development Department, Habib Khalid, Deputy Secretary Local Government, after the promotion to BS-18 has been allowed to continue work on his existing position, Rab Nawaz Khan Minhas, Adl DC (Finance & Planning) Jhelum, has been promoted to BS-18 and has been allowed to work on his present position and Abdul Qadeer Shami, Deputy Secretary Social Welfare, has also been allowed to continue work on his present post after the promotion to BS-18. Ikhlaq Ahmad Zaidi, Deputy Secretary HUD & PHE, Mahmood Ahmad, Deputy Secretary Local Government, and Nasim Imam, Deputy Secretary Literacy, too have been promoted to BS-18 and upon promotion they have been allowed to continue work on their present place of posting. Moreover, the provincial government has approved 119 days earned leave wef December 4, 2018 of Deputy Secretary (Prisons) Home Department, Mubeen Ilahi has been directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.