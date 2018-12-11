Snow, rain hit parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Snow and rain in upper and central parts of the country brought down temperatures on Monday. A new spell of snow in upper parts of the country and rain in plain areas started on Sunday. Snowfall was recorded in Kalam, Astore, Chitral Murree and Shangla Top. On the other hand, some parts of the country, including Noorpur Thal, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Rawalakot, Islamabad and Parachinar, have been receiving rainfall since Sunday night. Electricity and gas supply was disrupted due to rainfall and snowfall in many areas of the country which multiply problems of the people.

Rain is also expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, DI Khan, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal divisions Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta, during the next 12 hours, the Met Office said.

Snowfall is also expected in Malakand division, Swat, Malam Jabba, upper Dir, Hazara division, Murree, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rain and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country will continue till Tuesday, the Met Office said. Karachi also received the first spell of rain on Sunday. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning was as follows: Islamabad 10C, Lahore 9C, Karachi 21C, Peshawar 12C, Quetta 5C, Gilgit 4C, Murree 3C and Muzaffarabad 6C.