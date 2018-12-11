Egyptian Youssef clinches CNS Squash

ISLAMABAD: Egyptian Youssef Ibrahim outwitted experience Farhan Mehboob (Pakistan) in straight games to win the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash that concluded at the Roshan Khan/Jahangir Khan Complex, Karachi Monday. The young Egyptian beat Farhan Mehboob 11-7, 12-10, 11-8 within 32 minutes. The Egyptian exposed veteran Pakistanis limitation in stamina, agility and mental strength to the limit. The former World No 14 Farhan had no clue as where the match was heading too as Youssef’s well planned game earned him one after another point. His attacking shots backed by top of the court drops helped him win the title. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest. While addressing the ceremony the Tournament Director, Commodore Habib ur Rehman said that holding of events like CNS Squash Championship on regular basis is indicative of PN’s commitment towards the game. Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi gave away the prizes to the winners of different categories and congratulated them for their hard work and valued achievements. “Besides the primary mission of safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country, Pakistan Navy has significantly contributed in organizing international and national sports events in the country,” he said. —Correspondent