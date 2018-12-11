Asma remembered

AGHS Legal Aid Cell marked the International Human Rights Day on Monday by remembering the achievements of Asma Jahangir, who was a legendary champion of human rights.

She was one of the founders of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the regional body of South Asians for Human Rights and AGHS Legal Aid cell. AGHS prison project works closely with jail inmates and calls on the government to pay attention to their rights. It has raised voice against violence against women and demanded the government pass the Acid and Crime Bill 2017 as an Act to prevent further violence against women.

It called for the protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010 which lacks a workplace harassment monitoring board.