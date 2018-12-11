UN conference adopts migration pact

MARRAKESH, Morocco: A United Nations conference adopted a migration pact in front of leaders and representatives from around 150 countries in Morocco on Monday, despite a string of withdrawals driven by anti-immigrant populism.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration -- finalised at the UN in July after 18 months of talks -- was formally approved with the bang of a gavel in Marrakesh at the start of a two-day conference.

But the United States and 15 other countries either opted out or expressed concerns, with some claiming the pact infringes national sovereignty. Billed as the first international document on managing migration, it lays out 23 objectives to open up legal migration and discourage illegal border crossings, as the number of people on the move globally has surged to more than 250 million.

Describing it as a "roadmap to prevent suffering and chaos", UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres sought to dispel what he called a number of myths around the pact, including claims that it will allow the UN to impose migration policies on member states.

The pact "is not legally binding", he said. "It is a framework for international cooperation." "We must not succumb to fear and false narratives", he told an audience that included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Panama´s President Juan Carlos Varela, Greek premier Alexis Tsipras, Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Spain´s premier Pedro Sanchez.

Merkel launched an impassioned defence of the pact and multilateralism, saying her country "through Nazism brought incredible pain to humanity". "The answer to pure nationalism was the foundation of the United Nations and the commitment to jointly searching for answers to our common problems," she said.

She insisted the pact seeks to prevent, rather than encourage, illegal migration. "This is about safe, orderly and regular migration -- it says (this) clearly in the title." On Friday, the US hit out at the pact, labelling it "an effort by the United Nations to advance global governance at the expense of the sovereign right of states".

It was the first country to disavow the negotiations late last year, and since then Australia, Austria, the Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Poland and Slovakia have pulled out of the process.

US President Donald Trump has pledged to build a wall on the US-Mexico border and has focused his recent ire on a migrant caravan from Central America, while a populist coalition government in Italy has clamped down on boats rescuing migrants at sea.

Belgium´s liberal premier Charles Michel attended the conference after winning the support of parliament to back the accord, but was left leading a minority government after a Flemish nationalist party said it will quit his coalition over the pact. "This model of cooperation is complex, sometimes including steps forwards and sometimes banana skins," Michel told delegates.