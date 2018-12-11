close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

Two Blind Dolphins trapped in canal rescued

National

SUKKUR: Two Blind Dolphins were rescued by the workers of the Wildlife department from the Pangrio Canal near Faiz Gunj, here on Sunday.The rescued Dolphins were stranded while searching for the food and marooned in a local canal. The Wildlife department official said due to the low water in the Indus River, they entered into canal. He said both the Dolphins were rescued and returned into the Indus River.

