Tue Dec 11, 2018
Two killed as van plunges into canal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

SUKKUR: Two children drowned and 10 people were injured when a van of a wedding party plunged into a canal near Thari Mirwah at National Highway in Khairpur. The driver of the van lost control over the vehicle while crossing a bridge near Thari Mirwah at National Highway in Khairpur. The police and local volunteers rescued the victims of the unfortunate van and shifted them to a local hospital, where the doctors announced the two victims’ death later identified as a five-year old Momal and a child Amar.

