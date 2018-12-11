Two killed as van plunges into canal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two children drowned and 10 people were injured when a van of a wedding party plunged into a canal near Thari Mirwah at National Highway in Khairpur. The driver of the van lost control over the vehicle while crossing a bridge near Thari Mirwah at National Highway in Khairpur. The police and local volunteers rescued the victims of the unfortunate van and shifted them to a local hospital, where the doctors announced the two victims’ death later identified as a five-year old Momal and a child Amar.
