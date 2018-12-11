close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
INP
December 11, 2018

Chinese minister calls on COAS

INP
December 11, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kong Xuanyou called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQs here on Monday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion. The COAS said that Pakistan-China relations are all weather and based on mutual trust and confidence.

The visiting dignitary commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated the role o Pak Army has played in battling the scourge of terrorism.

