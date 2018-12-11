Four held for impeding anti-encroachment drive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Four people were taken into custody by the police for creating hurdles during an anti-encroachment drive in New Sabzi Mandi on the Superhighway. According to officials, some shopkeepers attempted to thwart the ongoing drive and stage a protest by blocking the highway. Police took action and arrested four of the men who were identified as Haji Shahista Khan, Haji Zahid Awan, Abdul Waheed and Burhanuddin.
