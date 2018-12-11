close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
Four held for impeding anti-encroachment drive

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

Four people were taken into custody by the police for creating hurdles during an anti-encroachment drive in New Sabzi Mandi on the Superhighway. According to officials, some shopkeepers attempted to thwart the ongoing drive and stage a protest by blocking the highway. Police took action and arrested four of the men who were identified as Haji Shahista Khan, Haji Zahid Awan, Abdul Waheed and Burhanuddin.

