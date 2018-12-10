Pakistan wishes multi-dimensional ties with regional states: Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser called for greater interaction and people-to-people contact in the region for the sake of peace and development.

He stressed the need for new synergies of parliamentary and economic cooperation among each other.

He expressed these views Sunday while talking to Islamic Republic of Iran President Dr Hassan Rohani. The speaker said Pakistan enjoys close cordial relations with their brotherly neighbour, Iran.

The shared sentiments of our friendship are deeply-rooted in historical bonds spread over centuries of shared faith, culture, traditions and economic complementarities, he added.

Recalling the recent statement of the Iranian Supreme leader in support of the Kashimiris, Asad Qaiser thanked the Iranian president for supporting the Kashmir cause.

The Kashmir issue is the long-standing unresolved dispute requiring resolution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, the speaker said. Iranian President Hassan Rohani warmly welcomed the Pakistan’s Republic of China Chen Zhu, the speaker said Pakistan and China are close friends and strategic cooperative partners.