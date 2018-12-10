Peshawar launches first surveillance vehicle

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar district administration on Sunday launched first administrative surveillance vehicle for efficient monitoring of administrative matters of the district.

The surveillance vehicle is equipped with CCTV cameras connected with District Smart Control Room where trained staff converts gathered information into actionable data, upon which the deputy commissioner will take decisions.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh, after launching of the surveillance vehicle, said that it was requirement for the deputy commissioner to have a modern surveillance system at his disposal for discharge of his duties efficiently and respond to emergencies timely.

“Now we can monitor situation about encroachments, cleanliness, wall-chalking, illegal speed-bumps, traffic jams, illegal hooks on electricity wires, etc through this vehicle and will take timely and appropriate decisions,” said the deputy commissioner.

He said the regulatory functions and work on development schemes can be monitored through this vehicle.

Dr Imran Sheikh said that they identified 500 violators of wall chalking on first day of operation of this vehicle to whom notices have been served.

Commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah appreciated the initiative of the district administration and hoped that very soon more vehicles would become part of the surveillance fleet to cover the whole district simultaneously.