Edward excels as Jubilee annex Lahore Open Polo crown

LAHORE: Jubilee Insurance clinched the Lahore Open Championship 2018 title after defeating Team Eighteen by 6-4 in the final played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Edward Banner Eve displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques by hammering fabulous five goals to emerge as hero of the final while Aun Rizvi struck one to complete the rout for Jubilee Insurance.

Both Rizvi Brothers played some exceptional game. From the losing side, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi converted two goals each but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their team.

The first chukker of the final was evenly poised as both the sides scored one goal apiece. Edward struck one for Jubilee and Mumtaz Abbas for Eighteen to finish the chukker at 1-1. Saqib converted a penalty successfully in the beginning of the second chukker to give Team Eighteen 2-1 lead. But Jubilee fought back well and banged in a brace to take 3-2 lead.

Edward and Aun slammed one goal each. In the dying moment of the chukker, Team Eighteen fired in a field goal through to Mumtaz Abbas to square the things once again at 3-3. Jubilee dominated the third chukker by slamming in two goals to take 5-3 lead while Saqib struck one to reduce the margin to finish the chukker at 5-4.

In the fourth and last chukker, the only goal was converted by Jubilee Insurance through Edward to win the match by 6-4. Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana and Nicholas Maria Ruiz supervised the final as field umpires.

In the subsidiary final, FG Polo Team edged out Barry's 5-4. Eulogio Celestino hammered a hat-trick and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed banged in a brace. From the losing side, Hamza Mawaz thwarted two goals and Nicholas Pepper and Nafees Barry contributed one goal apiece.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, executive committee members Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana, Usman Haye, Saqib Khan Khakwani, members, their players and a grest number of polo enthusiasts were present on the occasion and witnessed the enthralling and exciting final.